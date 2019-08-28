Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There goes Jackie Bradley Jr. again, making the highlight reel.

Except this time, the Boston Red Sox centerfield is making plays with the bat, but that might be selling it short.

Bradley Jr. hit the longest home run the Red Sox have ht this season Tuesday night against the Colorado Rockies. Sure, the ball flies out of Coors Field like there’s no gravity, but this was impressive nonetheless.

Take a look:

The definition of a no doubter. pic.twitter.com/tYf8bsWKZe — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 28, 2019

That one squeaked over the wall for a 478-foot home run … the longest Red Sox home run in the Statcast era.

Longest Red Sox statcast home runs

1. 478' JBJ

2. 469' Hanley

3. 468' Ortiz — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) August 28, 2019

Elevation smellevation, that was a bomb.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images