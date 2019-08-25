Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Another day, another Jackie Bradley Jr. web gem, surprise, surprise.

The Boston Red Sox centerfielder, who has been held out of the starting lineup each of the last two nights during interleague play, was back in the lineup Sunday and wasted little time getting on the highlight reel.

Bradley Jr. tracked down a fly ball to deep center, scaling the wall at Petco Park to take away at least an extra-base hit from Luis Urias.

Hello, 911? I'd like to report a robbery. pic.twitter.com/OhXtIIz6qy — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 25, 2019

Don’t let the fact that Bradley Jr. does this rather often take away from how difficult a grab that really is.

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images