Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jayson Tatum might have made a friend for life down under.

The Boston Celtics and U.S. men’s national basketball team forward absolutely thrilled a young fan Wednesday in Australia with one kind gesture. The fan was among a group waiting for Team USA players to exit their bus when he spotted Tatum and started shouting his name. Tatum approached the kid, signed his basketball and prompted a reaction that will warm your hearts.

Tatum, Walker and other U.S. players currently are in Australia for Thursday’s and Saturday’s exhibition games against the Boomers. The contests come as part of Team USA’s preparations for the 2019 FIBA World Cup, which will take place between Aug. 31 and Sept. 15 in China.

Tatum spoke out Wednesday against those in the U.S. who criticize Team USA’s lack of superstar talent, but his brush with the young Australian shows overseas fans have plenty of love for this young, hungry group of American players.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images