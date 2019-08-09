Julian Edelman never has been one to step down from a challenge, even if it means taking a pie to the face.
And that’s just what the New England Patriots wide receiver did Friday evening.
Back in July, Twitter user Andrew Belliveau (@Jingle_Bells_25) challenged Edelman on Twitter to the #GPPieFaceChallenge to raise awareness for gastroparesis — a disease in which the stomach cannot empty itself of food in a normal fashion. August is Gastroparesis Awareness Month.
And Edelman followed through, challenging Tom Brady, former Patriot Danny Amendola and Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield in the process.
Check it out:
Well, it seems like the ball is in Brady, Amendola and Mayfield’s court now.
You can learn more about the cause by following @gppieface on Twitter.
