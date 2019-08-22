Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kemba Walker is the real deal.

The now-Boston Celtics guard is getting some work in for Team USA this summer, and his latest masterful performance came Thursday.

While playing in an exhibition against Australia, Walker — who signed with the Celtics earlier this offseason — dropped a game-high 23 points en route to a 102-86 victory in Melbourne.

Check out some of the highlights below.

The sharp showing comes not long after he and Boston teammate Jayson Tatum were the leading scorers in Team USA’s intrasquad scrimmage.

Last season was wildly disappointing for the Celtics, but a new-look roster is inspiring hope that things might be better in 2019-20. And judging by how Walker has played this summer, it’s clear there’s plenty of reason for optimism.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images