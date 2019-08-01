Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The new protective netting at Guaranteed Rate Field already is being put to good use less than two weeks after installation.

Eloy Jimenez kicked off the fifth inning of Thursday’s White Sox-Mets game in Chicago by launching one to deep right field, leading New York’s Jeff McNeil to give chase. But instead of falling on the fans in the stands, the right fielder bounced off the new protective netting back on to the field — all while making the catch.

Check it out:

Official: the net saves pic.twitter.com/yFitJpBu5A — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 1, 2019

That was cool. But let’s be honest, it could have been ugly.

