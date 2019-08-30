Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Well, it certainly looks like Michael Chavis’ shoulder is feeling better.

The Boston Red Sox infielder has been on the shelf since Aug. 11 after hitting the injured list with a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder, recently starting a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket as he makes his way back to the bigs.

Chavis launched an absolute bomb in Game 1 of a double heading on Thursday, and he one-upped himself on Friday night, launching a 444-foot home run to left center field and off the scoreboard at McCoy Stadium.

Check it out:

Chavis noted that his trip back to the minors to rehab has given him perspective and a chance to reset after his numbers began to fall over the summer.

He was batting just .221 after the All-Star break before hitting the IL. Chavis is batting .254 with 18 home runs and 58 RBI on the season for the Red Sox.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images