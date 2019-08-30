Well, it certainly looks like Michael Chavis’ shoulder is feeling better.
The Boston Red Sox infielder has been on the shelf since Aug. 11 after hitting the injured list with a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder, recently starting a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket as he makes his way back to the bigs.
Chavis launched an absolute bomb in Game 1 of a double heading on Thursday, and he one-upped himself on Friday night, launching a 444-foot home run to left center field and off the scoreboard at McCoy Stadium.
Check it out:
Chavis noted that his trip back to the minors to rehab has given him perspective and a chance to reset after his numbers began to fall over the summer.
He was batting just .221 after the All-Star break before hitting the IL. Chavis is batting .254 with 18 home runs and 58 RBI on the season for the Red Sox.
Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images