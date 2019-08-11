Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mike Miller’s son just became a Boston Celtics fan favorite.

Miller, a retired NBA guard who played with Irving for one season in Cleveland, shared a video Saturday afternoon of one of his son’s getting crossed up by the Brooklyn Nets star. Irving left the youngster in the dust before finishing with the finger-roll, albeit on a mini-hoop.

Well, Miller’s son has gotten his revenge.

Check out this clip of what we assume is a rematch from Saturday night:

Mike Miller's son got his revenge after Kyrie snatched his ankles 👀 (via @MikeMiller_13) pic.twitter.com/Ssw39miZ64 — ESPN (@espn) August 11, 2019

With the clap in the face!

Well don’t, Mike Miller’s son. Well done.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images