Mike Miller’s son just became a Boston Celtics fan favorite.
Miller, a retired NBA guard who played with Irving for one season in Cleveland, shared a video Saturday afternoon of one of his son’s getting crossed up by the Brooklyn Nets star. Irving left the youngster in the dust before finishing with the finger-roll, albeit on a mini-hoop.
Well, Miller’s son has gotten his revenge.
Check out this clip of what we assume is a rematch from Saturday night:
With the clap in the face!
Well don’t, Mike Miller’s son. Well done.
Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images