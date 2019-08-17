Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We’ve seen NASCAR drivers fight plenty of times. Those fights can get pretty physical.

But crew members fighting? Yeah, those look a little different.

At one point in Thursday’s Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway, members of On Point Motorsports and Young’s Motorsports got into a heated altercation. Essentially, the guy from Young’s Motorsports was ticked off about something that On Point driver Brennan Poole did during the race.

Watch the heated encounter in the video below:

(Warning: There’s a ton of NSFW language in this.)

Credit to the On Point Motorsports guy for keeping his cool after being knocked to the ground and reamed out in front of a bunch of people. If it were drivers who were involved, you can bet there would have been fists flying.

As for the race, Brett Moffitt went on to take the checkered flag in the UNOH 200.

Thumbnail photo via Randy Sartin/USA TODAY Sports Images