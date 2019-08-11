Kyrie Irving may be on good terms with the Boston Celtics, but he now may have a bone to pick with Mike Miller’s son.
The Brooklyn Nets guard and the former NBA player’s son had a little friendly one-on-one game in a basement with a mini-hoop. And well, let’s just say no one’s ankles are safe from Irving’s sweet moves.
Take a look:
Irving: 1. Ankles: 0.
Gotta teach ’em young, we guess.
Irving signed a four-year, $141 million max deal with Brooklyn this offseason, putting an end to a tumultuous two seasons in Boston.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images