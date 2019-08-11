Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kyrie Irving may be on good terms with the Boston Celtics, but he now may have a bone to pick with Mike Miller’s son.

The Brooklyn Nets guard and the former NBA player’s son had a little friendly one-on-one game in a basement with a mini-hoop. And well, let’s just say no one’s ankles are safe from Irving’s sweet moves.

Take a look:

Kyrie dropped Mike Miller's son on the mini hoop 💀😂 (via @MikeMiller_13) pic.twitter.com/vM1e96XpVD — ESPN (@espn) August 10, 2019

Irving: 1. Ankles: 0.

Gotta teach ’em young, we guess.

Irving signed a four-year, $141 million max deal with Brooklyn this offseason, putting an end to a tumultuous two seasons in Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images