A lot can be thrown at you as a rookie in the NFL.

First-year players often are subject to hazing, as often seen in New England where pretty bizarre haircuts have been given out in past training camps. Or maybe they’ll participate in a highly unorthodox practice drill such as Tuesday when Tom Brady hosed down rookies as they scrambled for loose footballs.

But for their latest task, Pats newcomers were instructed to flex their singing pipes. Ahead of the Patriots’ first joint practice in Tennessee, rookies formed a choir to sing “Happy Birthday” to Titans head coach and former New England linebacker Mike Vrabel, who turned 44 on Wednesday.

Check it out:

Tom Brady’s exchange with Vrabel was a bit less joyful. The Patriots quarterback colorfully fired back at his former teammate after Vrabel chirped him for taking his sweet time walking onto the practice fields.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images