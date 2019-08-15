Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots’ wide receiver competition is pretty wide open, and Maurice Harris is doing a good job of leaving his mark.

The 26-year-old, who signed with the Pats during the offseason, has had a slew of solid training camp performances and also made a nice touchdown grab during the Patriots’ thumping of the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the preseason.

Now, he’s burning Tennessee Titans defensive backs.

Wednesday marked the beginning of the Patriots and Titans’ joint practices, and Harris made an impressive grab during the portion of practice open to filming. Harris’ cut burned Titans cornerback LeShaun Sims and allowed the wideout to create some separation. Pats quarterback Jarrett Stidham then led Harris a bit too much with the pass, but he caught up to it and reeled it in with one hand to complete the play.

Take a look.

Harris did ultimately leave Wednesday’s practice early with an undisclosed injury, but not without first making an impact.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Wolfstein/USA TODAY Sports Images