Charlie McAvoy might be tough as nails during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but he’s soft as a marshmallow while playing “What’s in the Box?”

The Boston Bruins defenseman recently met up with former NHL player Paul Bissonnette, famous for co-hosting Barstool Sports’ massively popular “Spittin’ Chiclets” podcast. Before pitting McAvoy against the mysterious box, Bissonnette introduced the 21-year-old to Madagascar hissing cockroaches and giant African bullfrogs, among other things.

Basically, Bissonnette wanted McAvoy to believe some sort of disgusting creature would be awaiting him in the box.

And as you’ll see in the video below, “Bizz Nasty’s” antics worked to perfection:

Yeah, Spam is pretty gross.

McAvoy and the Bruins soon will reconvene for the start of training camp, which will begin sometime in September.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images