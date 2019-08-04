Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sometime in the near future, football fans will witness Bill Belichick’s debut as a talking head.

(OK, he might have a little bit more credibility than the Max Kellermans of the world.)

The New England Patriots head coach, along with co-hosts Rich Eisen and Cris Collinsworth, recently finished taping “The NFL’s All-Time Team,” a six-part NFL Network series designed to commemorate the league’s 100th season. The show will consist of 100 players and 10 coaches named the best at their respective positions.

Eisen said he was “blown away” by working with Belichick, and it’s easy to understand why. This isn’t exactly the kind of thing that “The Hoodie” typically does.

Check out a preview in the clip below:

I’ve lost track of the number of people who see this and then say to me how they can’t believe Belichick did this. But it’s true. And he is passionate about it. You will all love it. #NFL100 https://t.co/QpZWN0nOUs — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) August 2, 2019

Yeah, we can’t wait, either.

The NFL also recently announced “The NFL 100 greatest,” a 20-episode series that will dive into the greatest plays, characters, games, game-changers and teams in NFL history. Premier dates for either show have yet to be announced, but we know they’ll arrive sometime in the fall.

