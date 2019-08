Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rafael Devers’ bat just won’t cool down.

The Red Sox third baseman crushed his 26th home run of the season in the seventh inning of Saturday’s contest against the Baltimore Orioles, giving Boston a 3-0 lead in the process.

Check it out:

Wowsa.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images