If you’ve watched any of the new “Hard Knocks” season, you know Johnathan Abram is an occasionally annoying chatterbox.

Well, that trend continued Tuesday night, but this time, it came at the expense of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

At one point during Tuesday night’s episode, Abram cracked a joke about Brady’s age. It was a lighthearted quip from the Oakland Raiders safety, but one Brady surely will file in his memory bank for when/if he squares up with Abram down the road.

“Tom Brady is 42 years old? He’s older than my daddy,” Abram said. “Tom Brady could’ve been my daddy.”

(You can click here to watch the “Hard Knocks” clip.)

Yeah, rather innocuous.

Still, rookies like Abram might want to think twice before name-dropping one of the greatest competitors the NFL ever has seen.

