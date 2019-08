Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox trailed the Kansas City Royals heading into the bottom of the fourth inning Wednesday night, but that all changed when J.D. Martinez stepped up to the dish.

After Xander Bogaerts led off the inning with a base hit to center field, Martinez smacked his 25th home run of the season to pull the Red Sox even.

Check it out:

The homer left Martinez’s bat at 104 mph.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images