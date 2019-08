Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

J.D. Martinez is enjoying his time in San Diego.

The Boston Red Sox slugger crushed his third home run of the weekend Sunday vs. the Padres, cutting San Diego’s lead to 3-1. His 31st of the year was smoked off the third deck of the Western Metal Supply Co. building in left field at Petco Park.

Check it out:

We're gonna need a new baseball. 😳 pic.twitter.com/QyawbSujlt — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 25, 2019

Martinez entered Sunday batting .312 on the season.

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images