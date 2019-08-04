The Boston Red Sox are trying to snap a brutal six-game losing streak, and Rafael Devers is doing his part.
After losing 9-2 to the New York Yankees in the matinee of a day-night-doubleheader at Yankee Stadium, the Red Sox got on the board first in the nightcap.
Marco Hernandez kicked off the third inning with a double down the right field line. With one down, Rafael Devers received an 0-1 fastball over the inside part of the plate from Nestor Cortes Jr., and launched an absolute moonshot. The ball traveled 433-feet into the right-center field seats, past the bullpen.
Take a look:
It was Devers’ 22nd homer of the season, which is a career high. In the afternoon game, Andrew Benintendi hit a homer to almost the exact same spot, but that one measured in at 436 feet.
Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images