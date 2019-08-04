Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox are trying to snap a brutal six-game losing streak, and Rafael Devers is doing his part.

After losing 9-2 to the New York Yankees in the matinee of a day-night-doubleheader at Yankee Stadium, the Red Sox got on the board first in the nightcap.

Marco Hernandez kicked off the third inning with a double down the right field line. With one down, Rafael Devers received an 0-1 fastball over the inside part of the plate from Nestor Cortes Jr., and launched an absolute moonshot. The ball traveled 433-feet into the right-center field seats, past the bullpen.

Take a look:

It was Devers’ 22nd homer of the season, which is a career high. In the afternoon game, Andrew Benintendi hit a homer to almost the exact same spot, but that one measured in at 436 feet.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images