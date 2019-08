Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sam Travis certainly is making his time in Boston count.

The Red Sox first baseman added some insurance to his team’s 1-0 lead in the third inning against the Kansas City Royals when he blasted a two-run shot to center.

Take a look:

The round-tripper marked the third of the season for Travis and also was his first career homer at Fenway Park.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images