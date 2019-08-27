Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rob Gronkowski’s softer side was on full display Tuesday morning.

The 30-year-old revealed his much-hyped “next chapter” is a partnership with CBD Medic, a company that specializes in the production and sale of Cannabidiol (CBD). Gronkowski wants to be an advocate for the legalization of CBD use in professional sports leagues.

The New England Patriots legend also talked about his retirement, and whether he’d consider returning to football in the future. It was during this portion of his presentation when Gronkowski became noticeably emotional.

Gronkowski essentially confirmed what many have speculated: the physical and mental toll football took on him led to his retirement. According to Gronkowski, CBD use has played a significant role in his return to a healthier, happier lifestyle.

Watch Gronkowski tear up in the video below:

Rob Gronkowski addresses whether or not he is coming back to the NFL: "Football was bringing me down." pic.twitter.com/SM9P084Rcj — Patriots on NBCSB (@NBCSPatriots) August 27, 2019

Yeah, that’s not a side of Gronkowski that Patriots fans are accustomed to seeing.

It remains to be seen whether Gronkowski will recapture the fire necessary to return to football. At the very least, he sounds like someone who believes a comeback ultimately will happen.

For now, fans should appreciate that Gronkowski, much like Andrew Luck, is brave enough to prioritize his health and well-being over a silly game.

