Pray you find yourself in a nightclub with Roger Clemens before your life ends.

And no, not because it would be cool to talk baseball with one of the greatest pitchers of all time.

For reasons unclear, Clemens found himself in TAO Chicago over the weekend. At one point in the night, The Rocket grabbed a microphone and sang “Play That Funky Music” in one of the more electric nightclub performances you’ll ever see.

(You can click here to watch video of Clemens’ performance.)

What a legend.

So, was Clemens in town to drop by Lollapalooza? We don’t know, and we don’t care. All we know is he should have been one of the headlining acts.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images