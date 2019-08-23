Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been the summer of Tacko Fall, and nobody wants it to end.

The Boston Celtics center has been stealing headlines just about everywhere he has gone since he signed, and just about everything he does ends up going viral.

At 7-foot-6, Fall makes the ordinary look fascinating, pictures of his shoes next to an 8-year-old are mind-bending, videos of him pulling off 360 dunks are just insane.

We all know Fall also dabbles in a little soccer, but did you know he also can turn a tune on the guitar?

Fall broke out an acoustic guitar in the Celtics’ locker room and managed a pretty nice riff.

Check out the video from Carsen Edwards’ Snapchat:

On a musical note (puns are fun), guitar players certainly must be jealous of the reach Fall can get on a fretboard.

Fall is on an Exhibition 10 contract, so his spot in Boston for the season is not guaranteed, but it’s nearly impossible to not root for this guy. Anyone willing to sign a taco for fans is someone you should want on your roster.

Not to mention the center seems to genuinely love it in Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images