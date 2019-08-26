Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Here’s another story about how Tom Brady continues to look like anything but a 42-year-old.

This time, we brought some video evidence!

Brady on Sunday shared videos of himself throwing to someone, somewhere, at some time. We don’t have any context for you; all we know is that Brady throws some absolute lasers in the videos.

Check out this clip:

Noodle arm out here ripping it pic.twitter.com/ufMI80Rxh9 — Tucker Boynton (@Tucker_TnL) August 26, 2019

What a hose.

Brady and the Patriots will wrap up their preseason schedule Thursday night when they host the New York Giants. The ageless quarterback is not expected to play, but his possible heir should see plenty of time.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images