Tom Brady didn’t play Thursday night against the New York Giants, but he still found time to go full-TB12 at Gillette Stadium.

WBZ-TV cameras caught the New England Patriots quarterback doing something on the sidelines during the first half his team’s preseason finale. We’re not sure if it was a stretch, some sort of balancing activity or just some Karate Kid weirdness.

Either way, it was kinda funny.

Check this out:

Nice, Tom. Real nice.

In slightly more relevant Patriots news, Josh Gordon and Demaryius Thomas made their preseason debuts Thursday night. Both players looked good, but it was Thomas who made the strongest impression.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images