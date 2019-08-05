Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Patriots and Detroit Lions met for a joint practice Monday, and it sounds like it was a good day for New England.

After the session, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady spoke with reporters for roughly seven minutes. The 42-year-old touched on his new contract, his visit to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and how his team is progressing through training camp.

Watch Brady speak in the video below:

Tom Brady Live Press Conference 8/5: https://t.co/11kfVV71EB — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 5, 2019

That line about undrafted rookie wideout Jakobi Meyers — a camp standout thus far — easily was the best part of that press conference.

“The football doesn’t care how old you are. The football doesn’t care whether you were drafted or not.”

The Patriots and Lions meet Thursday in their respective preseason openers. Kickoff at Ford Field is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images