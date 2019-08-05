The Patriots and Detroit Lions met for a joint practice Monday, and it sounds like it was a good day for New England.
After the session, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady spoke with reporters for roughly seven minutes. The 42-year-old touched on his new contract, his visit to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and how his team is progressing through training camp.
Watch Brady speak in the video below:
That line about undrafted rookie wideout Jakobi Meyers — a camp standout thus far — easily was the best part of that press conference.
“The football doesn’t care how old you are. The football doesn’t care whether you were drafted or not.”
The Patriots and Lions meet Thursday in their respective preseason openers. Kickoff at Ford Field is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.
Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images