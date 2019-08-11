Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Yeah, Bobby Dalbec was ready for Triple-A.

The consensus No. 2 prospect for the Boston Red Sox, Dalbec launched his first homer for the Pawtucket Red Sox on Friday. And he stayed hot Saturday night, mashing a solo homer to left field in the PawSox’s 6-5 win over the Toledo Mud Hens.

Dalbec now is 11-for-27 (.407) with two homers and three RBIs in seven games since his promotion last week. Developed as a third baseman, Dalbec has spent the majority of his time in Pawtucket at first base.

Check this out:

Bobby Dalbec entered tonight 9-for-23 in six games with Pawtucket. Appears to be settling in. The power plays in any league. #RedSox https://t.co/4ouZjjx1BU — Bill Koch (@BillKoch25) August 11, 2019

Yeah, that power will play.

Overall, Dalbec is hitting .246 with 22 homers and 60 RBIs this season. He also has drastically reduced his strikeout rate and improved his overall plate discipline from a season ago.

Still, with Mitch Moreland, Michael Chavis and a surging Sam Travis all seeing time at first base in Boston, it remains unlikely that Dalbec makes his Major League Baseball debut this season. We’ll see what happens when rosters expand in September, though.

