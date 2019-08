Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We all knew Carli Lloyd could kick the hell out of a ball, but this is pretty remarkable.

The United States’ women’s national soccer team forward popped by Philadelphia Eagles training camp Tuesday for a quick visit, and left with a 55-yard field goal under her belt.

Take a look:

Surprised? We aren’t. But we sure are impressed.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images