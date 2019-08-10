Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Well this is one way to get the game going.

Kansas City Royals outfielder Whit Merrifield stepped into the box in the top of the first inning against the Detroit Tigers, and not long after put the Royals up 1-0 in unconventional fashion.

Merrifield belted a ball off the center field wall that could not be corralled by Victor Reyes, and allowed Merrifield to sprint all the way around the bases.

🚨 INSIDE-THE-PARK HR TO START THE GAME 🚨 pic.twitter.com/jGzq3gjPB2 — MLB (@MLB) August 9, 2019

Well, we guess it’s safe to say Merrifield was plenty loose before first pitch. As for Reyes, well, we’ve seen better efforts.

The last leadoff batter to hit an inside-the-park home run was Alcides Escobar in Game 1 of the 2015 World Series.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images