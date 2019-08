Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox were trailing heading into the bottom of the first inning in their series finale with the Tampa Bay Rays, but that quickly changed.

After Mookie Betts reached base with a leadoff single, Xander Bogaerts smoked a two-run home run over the Green Monster and out of Fenway Park to put the Sox up 2-1.

Check it out:

The bomb gives Bogaerts a career-high 24 homers on the season.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images