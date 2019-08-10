Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New York Yankees certainly have handed the Boston Red Sox their fair share of medicine this season when it comes to the standings.

But the Bombers also have provided us with some legendary ejections this season.

Of course, there was the unforgettable “savages in the box” meltdown Aaron Boone had last month after getting ejected for arguing balls and strikes. In that clip, you could see Brett Gardner losing his mind while banging his bat on the roof of the dugout.

Well, Gardner pulled that stunt again Friday night, and it got him the boot without saying a single word to the home plate umpire.

After a called strike to Mike Tauchman, home plate umpire Chris Segal immediately ejected someone from the Yankees dugout. There was a lot of confusion over who exactly was ejected, with Boone originally believing it was him that was tossed. When Gardner found out that, in fact, his game was over, he lost his mind.

Check out the full sequence:

So Mike Tauchman takes a strike…and Brett Gardner gets ejected? That's what happened, and if this game can get any crazier, you can watch it here: https://t.co/i6xvpsa0pF pic.twitter.com/V5VQ2SHOuj — YES Network (@YESNetwork) August 10, 2019

Can’t really blame Gardner for freaking out, considering he never so much as said a word to earn the ejection. But what is it with this bat slamming thing, Brett?

Thumbnail photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images