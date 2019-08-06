Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

To say Tom Brady is a perfectionist would be a pretty sizeable understatement.

Whether it be his game or personal fitness, Brady works tirelessly to ensure he’s at his best. The New England Patriots have reaped the benefits of Brady’s commitment to greatness, highlighted by six Super Bowl championships in franchise history.

Football fans received a behind-the-scenes look at Brady’s training in a recent Men’s Health Magazine profile. Despite countless hours in the gym and on the practice fields, Brady admits “only about 10 percent of his passes do what he wants them to do.” And when a throw is off the mark, let’s just say the future Hall of Famer is his own worst critic.

“There are times when I release the ball and I know it’s perfect. I throw it with the exact pace and arc that I wanted, and to the exact location,” Brady told Ben Court. “But when I throw it and it doesn’t do that, in my mind (I’m thinking,) I’m f—ing s–t—what did I do wrong? I f—ing overstrode. Too little torque.”

Yikes.

Brady’s negative self-assessments probably are a bit over the top, but it’s simply how the 42-year-old is wired. He has an insatiable hunger to win, which has paved the way for an unprecedented amount of success. So even in the dog days of August, you can expect Brady to treat every throw with the utmost importance.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images