Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Since the Patriots’ third preseason game, New England added four new players. Only three made it to Thursday night’s game against the New York Giants, however.

The Patriots signed linebacker Scooby Wright II and running back Robert Martin on Sunday and acquired offensive linemen Korey Cunningham and Jermaine Eluemunor via trade Wednesday.

Martin only made it one day, however. He was cut Monday.

Here’s what to know about Wright, Cunningham and Eluemunor.

SCOOBY WRIGHT III

Wright, 25, is an undersized linebacker at 6-feet, 239 pounds. He most recently was on the AAF’s Arizona Hotshots before the league folded.

Wright was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He’s also spent time with the Arizona Cardinals. He’s played 13 career NFL games and accumulated seven tackles.

Oh, and by the way:

LB Scooby Wright III: “My grandfather is ‘Big Phil’ but he is not a very big guy, like 5-9. My dad is pretty big, around 6-1, 280. They always called him ‘Little Phil’ and it got too confusing. Too many ‘Phils’ in the family. So I got Scooby since I was a baby and it just stuck.” pic.twitter.com/3zmW0suzNk — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 27, 2019

It’s too bad there aren’t two other Scoobys in the world.

Wright is a longshot for the Patriots’ roster.

KOREY CUNNINGHAM

The Patriots shipped a sixth-round pick to the Cardinals for Cunningham, who started six games at left tackle last season as a rookie. He allowed two sacks, two QB hits and 14 hurries in 349 snaps.

Cunningham was selected in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati. He projects to be the Patriots’ swing tackle this season behind starters Isaiah Wynn and Marcus Cannon.

Cunningham is a fantastic athlete for his size. At 6-foot-6, 311 pounds, he ran a 4.9-second 40-yard dash with a 35.5-inch vertical leap and 9-foot, 11-inch broad jump at his pro day last March. He was recruited out of high school as a tight end.

Cunningham has let up four hurries in 111 preseason snaps this summer. He’s exclusively played right tackle in three preseason games.

Cunningham is signed through the 2021 season.

JERMAINE ELUEMUNOR

The Patriots traded a fourth-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens for Eluemunor and a sixth-round pick. He projects as the Patriots’ backup guard since Ted Karras now is expected to start at center with David Andrews out with an illness.

He started one game at left tackle in 2018 and two at right guard in 2017. He allowed three hurries in 95 snaps last season. He let up three sacks, one QB hit and four hurries in 198 snaps in 2017.

He’s played left guard and left tackle this summer in preseason. He’s allowed one QB hit and one hurry.

Eluemunor also is a good athlete for his size. He’s 6-foot-4, 332 yards and ran a 5.17-second 40-yard dash with a 7.74-second 3-cone, 4.9-second short shuttle, 28.5-inch vertical leap and 8-foot, 7-inch broad jump during the pregame draft process in 2017.

Eluemunor will be a restricted free agent after the season. The Patriots paid a hefty price to acquire him, but his versatility and experience could be valuable with Andrews out for the foreseeable future.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images