After a mostly successful 2018-19 season, the Boston Bruins only have so much room to improve in the upcoming campaign.

The Bruins, of course, fell one game short of winning the Stanley Cup, but will enter the upcoming season with largely the same roster. With limited salary cap space, the B’s made a few minor additions to the roster, while losing Marcus Johansson and Noel Acciari.

With that in mind, what will the biggest challenge be for the Bruins in the upcoming season? While appearing on the “Greg Hill Show” as part of the WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon, goalie Tuukka Rask offered his take.

“I think it’s always good when your team’s not changing a whole lot,” Rask said. I think we’ve had the same core group of guys for many, many years, and then we’ve added pieces to it, and it’s been working great. “(Head coach Bruce Cassidy’s) been coaching us tremendously and (general manager Don Sweeney’s) doing a great job managing everything. So I think we have all the pieces, it’s just a matter of — I think with the run we had last year, it’s such a grind and long run, that I think you have to be mentally fresh to start off the new year. That will be our biggest challenge because we have the skill and talent.”

Last season certainly was a long one for the Bruins, so it wouldn’t be a shock if they started off a little slow. But as Rask alludes to, there’s no shortage of talent on Boston’s side, so it’s just a matter of putting all the pieces together yet again.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images