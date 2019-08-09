Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Thursday was a good night for Chris Sale.

In what’s been a tough season for the Boston Red Sox ace, good nights haven’t occurred as often as they usually do for him. However, he delivered arguably his best performance of the season in a 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels in the series opener of a four-game set at Fenway Park.

Sale tossed eight scoreless innings, allowing just two hits while striking out 13.

After the game, Sale was asked if there was a point where he knew it was going to be a good night for him. The southpaw delivered a very on-brand response.

The Red Sox certainly need these types of performances from Sale and the rest of the rotation if they want to remain in the wild card hunt, so Thursday must have been an encouraging night for Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images