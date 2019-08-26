Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tuukka Rask has been worthy of both praise and criticism throughout his NHL career. However, you’d have to be pretty foolish to think the Boston Bruins netminder is anything but one of the league’s best goalies.

But just how good is Rask, relative to his peers?

NHL Network’s “Top Players” series continued Sunday night with its top 10 goalies list. And Rask, coming off perhaps his best season as a pro, took the No. 5 spot.

Here’s the list:

Rask ranked even higher on the fan-voted list.

Take a look:

Jordan Binnington at No. 3? Yeesh.

In case you missed it, Charlie McAvoy and Torey Krug both earned spots on NHL Network’s top defensemen rankings, and Patrice Bergeron (obviously) ranked highly on the top 20 centers list. The Bruins also had a pair of wings show up on the rankings for their position, as well.

Translation: The Bruins are loaded.

Thumbnail photo via Billy Hurst/USA TODAY Sports Images