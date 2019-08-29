Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Colin Cowherd doesn’t love Sony Michel, nor does he hate him.

Rather, the “Herd with Colin Cowherd” host just is kinda meh on the New England Patriots running back.

Cowherd on Thursday offered his 2019 NFL running back rankings, and he has Michel in the No. 16 spot. The sophomore back is sandwiched between Nick Chubb and Chris Carson of the Cleveland Browns and the Seattle Seahawks, respectively.

Here are Cowherd’s full rankings:

2019 top NFL running backs according to @ColinCowherd… Do you agree or disagree? pic.twitter.com/Dzp3MZnvKg — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) August 29, 2019

Honestly, that seems like a fair spot for Michel. He hardly looked like a game-breaker during his rookie season, but nevertheless was highly productive, and appears to have taken his game to another level ahead of the new campaign.

As for fantasy football, we think Michel carries some value, but we don’t advise reaching for him in any of your drafts.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images