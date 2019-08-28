Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady’s arsenal of weapons will feature a handful of new faces in the upcoming NFL season.

Rookie wideouts N’Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers, as well as running back Damien Harris, all are expected to have roles in the Patriots’ offense. Brady also will need to develop chemistry with whoever emerges as New England’s top tight end, and his time with Josh Gordon has been limited.

In turn, the Patriots’ offense, at least at present, isn’t littered with sure-handed options, which is why NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks believes Julian Edelman is New England’s most irreplaceable player heading into the 2019 campaign.

“I would say Julian Edelman is my irreplaceable piece right now and the reason why is there’s so much uncertainty in the passing game that Tom Brady wants to know that he has one guy that he can count on in any situation,” Brooks said on a recent episode of “Move The Sticks.” “We know Julian Edelman is that guy. The chemistry, the connection, the rapport is outstanding. He gives them a third-down chain-mover. More importantly, he’s a guy that embodies the toughness, the selflessness that is associated with the team. To me, he is their most dependable player in key situations. That’s why Edelman is on this list.”

Edelman also tends to elevate his game when the lights are at their brightest. Such was the case in Super Bowl LIII when he posted a 10-catch performance, which earned him MVP honors in the Patriots’ win over the Los Angeles Rams. Owning Brady’s trust is one thing, but having the Patriots QB have unwavering faith in you in the biggest moments is another.

No. 11 checks all of the boxes in spades.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images