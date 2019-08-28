Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Enes Kanter is doing a bang-up job of endearing himself to Boston Celtics fans.

The Turkish big man joined the “First Things First” crew Wednesday to talk about a variety of topics, particularly the 2019-20 Celtics. At one point in the discussion, Kanter, who left the Portland Trail Blazers to sign with Boston in July, talked about why he prefers Kemba Walker over Kyrie Irving, who now is a member of the Brooklyn Nets.

“Kyrie’s definitely one of the best point guards,” he said. “When I was with Portland and we played the Celtics (in Boston), I could feel the chemistry wasn’t there. There was like a negative energy.

” … Kemba is a really good leader. I’ll definitely pick Kemba any day over Kyrie.”

"Kyrie's definitely one of the best point guards. When I was with Portland & we played the Celtics [in Boston] I could feel the chemistry wasn't there. There was like a negative energy. … Kemba is a really good leader. I'll definitely pick Kemba any day over Kyrie."—@EnesKanter pic.twitter.com/W9oVky5KmV — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) August 28, 2019

Strong words.

Kanter also talked about why elected to sign with Boston.

Reasons why @EnesKanter chose the @celtics: Kemba Walker

Celtics fans

TD Garden

and of course Mark and Donnie Wahlberg 🍀 pic.twitter.com/CuBtQQAvla — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) August 28, 2019

Also during his visit to the FS1 studios, Kanter gifted a jersey to Nick Wright before making a bet with the notorious Celtics hater.

