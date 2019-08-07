Tom Brady donning any uniform other than the Patriots’ is seemingly unfathomable. But given the state of the quarterback’s new deal, the possibility at least will be on the table.

Brady’s new contract in New England isn’t exactly an extension. The 42-year-old reportedly will receive an $8 million pay bump for the upcoming season, but the final two deals of the deal immediately will be voided upon the conclusion of the 2019 season. The six-time Super Bowl champion essentially is on a one-year contract and will be eligible to hit the open market for the first time in his career next offseason.

Even with an opportunity to test free agency, it’s tough to imagine Brady not finishing his career in Foxboro. “Speak For Yourself” co-host Marcellus Wiley, however, can see the Patriots QB taking his talents elsewhere after 2019.

“Yes, yes he will. You’re not going to take football away from me,” Wiley said Tuesday on FOX Sports 1. “Look, you may take the opportunity and title of quarterback for the New England Patriots away from me, that’s good. But I’ll quote the famous Andrew Bynum. He’s not famous to everybody, but he’s famous to me. That dude said, ‘There’s a bank in every city.’ So when they (Los Angeles Lakers) traded him he was like, ‘Y’all can cry about this all ya’ll want, but I’m moving on to keep using my talents, keep playing the game I love.’ So if Brady still loves the game and still performing at a high level, why would he let Bill Belichick and the Patriots take that away from him?”

Wiley makes his point in the event Brady hasn’t noticeably declined and still is interested in playing. If that’s the case, why wouldn’t the Patriots bring him back on another short-term deal? Sure, Brady might be able to find more money outside of New England, but is a few extra bucks worth learning an entirely new system and uprooting your life in the twilight years of your career? Money never has been a major sticking point for Brady over the course of his career, and the sides likely would be able to hash things out just like they have for the past two decades.

It’s tough to blame New England for taking a cautious approach with Brady. But as long as he remains in the upper echelon of quarterbacks, the Patriots likely will do what it takes to ensure he doesn’t go anywhere.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images