A handful of sports pundits — *cough* Max Kellerman *cough* — in recent years have suggested Tom Brady has fallen off a cliff.
This obviously isn’t true from a results standpoint seeing as the New England Patriots have appeared in four of the past five Super Bowls, winning three. That said, the sentiment might hold some merit when it comes to a fantasy standpoint.
Brady seems to be past the point of stuffing the stat sheet on a weekly basis, which, of course, is what you’re looking for from a top fantasy football player. So when it comes to drafting your team this year, NFL Media’s fantasy expert Michael Fabiano believes you should “beware” of the Patriots quarterback.
“OK, he’s the greatest quarterback of all time, but he’s a declining player from a fantasy perspective,” Fabiano recently said on NFL Network’s “NFL Total Access.” “Three straight seasons his fantasy points per game have declined, and remember the Rob Gronkowski effect: he’s averaging fewer passing yards, fewer touchdown passes and averaged three fewer fantasy points without Rob Gronkowski since Gronk entered the league.”
While Brady probably isn’t worth a high selection in 2019 drafts, a few of his offensive weapons might be worth a look. Julian Edelman is a receptions machine, and N’Keal Harry could become a big-play threat in short order. Sony Michel also is poised to feast in goal-line situations.
We can’t imagine Brady is even the slightest bit concerned about being perceived as an over-the-hill fantasy player. The bulk of the 42-year-old’s focus surely is fixated on racking up a seventh Lombardi Trophy.
