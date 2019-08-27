The NBA G League Monday released its 2019-20 game schedule, revealing that the league will tip off about one week later than it did last season.

The G League opened on Nov. 2 last year but will begin on Friday, Nov. 8 for the 2019 slate. Sure, this may not seem like that big of a deal, but that minor difference will benefit some NBA teams if they choose to take advantage.

Starting in 2017, the NBA increased its roster size from 15 to 17 players. Those two players came in the form of two-way contracts, which was given to players who will spend the majority of their seasons in the G League. The new system came with a limit of two two-way deals per team. Each two-way player may not spend more than 45 days with their respective NBA team. That day count includes non-game days, which is why you often see depth players sent down for one day in between NBA games.

So, why is this relevant? Well, that day count does not start until the G League season begins, which means NBA teams now have an extra week to utilize their two-way players. Again, this may not seem like much, but for teams who end up in a bit of a crunch with their two-way day count toward the end of the season, it could go a long way.

Second-round pick Tremont Waters and un-drafted DePaul product Max Strus currently fill the Boston Celtics’ two-way slots.

Both players will spend a decent amount of time with the Maine Red Claws this season, but Waters showed at summer league that, despite his size, he can contribute in a multitude of ways. Strus presents an NBA frame and tremendous work ethic to go along with a lights out perimeter shot, his greatest strength.

Two-way deals are convertible, meaning the parent club can turn it into a guaranteed deal. For example, if Waters impresses at training camp and wins the Celtics’ 15th and final roster spot, that would open up one of the two-way slots for someone like, say, Tacko Fall. Of course, this is all hypothetical. But that would be an ideal spot for both the Celtics and Fall, in our opinion.

