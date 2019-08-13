Jon Jones has a message for those hoping he’ll someday fight Daniel Cormier for a third time: Don’t get your hopes up.
Jones took to Twitter on Monday night — less than a week before Cormier is scheduled to defend his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic at UFC 241 — to explain why he believes he’ll never have a trilogy fight with his longtime rival.
Basically, Jones, the current UFC light heavyweight champion, has no interest in moving up to heavyweight and doesn’t think Cormier would be able to cut down to 205 pounds at this stage of his mixed martial arts career.
Cormier responded on Twitter, prompting a rebuttal from Jones.
Cormier’s two most recent fights — wins over Miocic and Derrick Lewis at UFC 226 and UFC 230, respectively — came at heavyweight. His two previous fights against Jones came at light heavyweight. Jones won both matchups, but his second victory at UFC 214 was overturned after he tested positive for steroids.
Cormier, 40, said this week that Saturday night’s heavyweight title defense against Miocic could be his final fight, as the only other fight that interests him is a trilogy showdown with Jones.
Perhaps things will change, and Cormier and Jones ultimately will lock horns for a third time. But right now, it doesn’t look promising, all things considered.
