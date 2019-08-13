Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jon Jones has a message for those hoping he’ll someday fight Daniel Cormier for a third time: Don’t get your hopes up.

Jones took to Twitter on Monday night — less than a week before Cormier is scheduled to defend his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic at UFC 241 — to explain why he believes he’ll never have a trilogy fight with his longtime rival.

Basically, Jones, the current UFC light heavyweight champion, has no interest in moving up to heavyweight and doesn’t think Cormier would be able to cut down to 205 pounds at this stage of his mixed martial arts career.

I’ve been the light heavyweight champion for almost my entire MMA career, never have I moved up to challenge a heavyweight champion. I’m simply not interested in it right now, never seriously have been. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) August 12, 2019

I feel like the move is inevitable but as of right now, Im dominating fights and making weight just fine. Daniels and I not reverie, but beef started at the light heavyweight division and that’s where it should end.(even though I could’ve sworn I ended this once or twice already) — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) August 12, 2019

Despite what he says to the media, I will guarantee you guys there will be no third fight. No way will he lose that weight again, no way will he be willing to reface those nightmares that comes when facing the beast. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) August 12, 2019

Cormier responded on Twitter, prompting a rebuttal from Jones.

I said there will be no fight because you won’t lose the weight or dare lose a third time. You bring up money…? Way to change the subject bud 👍🏾 https://t.co/gVVAWqPNIL — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) August 13, 2019

Cormier’s two most recent fights — wins over Miocic and Derrick Lewis at UFC 226 and UFC 230, respectively — came at heavyweight. His two previous fights against Jones came at light heavyweight. Jones won both matchups, but his second victory at UFC 214 was overturned after he tested positive for steroids.

Cormier, 40, said this week that Saturday night’s heavyweight title defense against Miocic could be his final fight, as the only other fight that interests him is a trilogy showdown with Jones.

Perhaps things will change, and Cormier and Jones ultimately will lock horns for a third time. But right now, it doesn’t look promising, all things considered.

