Tom Brady has changed the NFL just by being himself.

ESPN’s Max Kellerman argued Thursday on “First Take” Brady’s ability to excel beyond age 40 has altered the potential career trajectories of NFL quarterbacks. Whereas almost signal-callers would have retired as spent forces in their late 30s in previous eras, Kellerman believes NFL rule changes, combined with Brady’s enduring greatness, have inspired current and future quarterbacks — specifically Drew Brees (age 40), Philip Rivers (37), Ben Roethlisberger (37) and Aaron Rodgers (35) — to attempt to perform at elite levels beyond age 40.

“Brady is the greatest quarterback ever, the GOAT,” Kellerman said. “That was true when he was 40, he was better than these guys, when he was 41 he’s better than these guys, when he’s 42 he’s still better than these guys who will turn 42. But the point is now is that they will turn 42 and play quarterback. That didn’t used to happen. No one who was competent was 42 years old at quarterback.

” … When you look around the league now at the best of the best, you’re going to notice that you’re talking about 37, 38, 40 year-olds. … It’s a trend. … the (roughing the passer) rules changes have favored — (in addition to) advances in the way guys are keeping themselves in shape and nutrition — protecting the quarterback out of proportion to the rest of the game. And as a result, you have all these exceptional quarterbacks. … They are much better older, and Brady’s leading the way.”

Kellerman probably is right in his assessment of the Brady effect, as Brees, Rivers, Roethlisberger and Aaron Rodgers have proven in recent they still can lead their teams into the playoffs at their advanced ages. Furthermore, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, 30, said in June Brady has fueled his own desire to play until age 45.

However, it’s still worth noting Brady is one of a kind, and having a wily old quarterback doesn’t guarantee sustained success in the NFL. That’s yet another reason why he’s the GOAT.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images