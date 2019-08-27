Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rob Gronkowski is renowned for his charismatic and fun-loving nature. But on Tuesday, we saw a much different side of the five-time Pro Bowl selection.

Gronkowski’s press conference included much more than an announcement regarding his next career move. The 30-year-old was candid about his decision to walk away from football, noting just how draining the game had become for him, both from a physical and mental standpoint. It was somewhat jarring to see so much emotion overcome Gronkowski, who at times struggled to fight back tears.

Damien Woody, much like many other spectators surely were, was taken aback by Gronkowski’s disclosures.

“It’s just funny because I think a lot of fans don’t understand that professional athletes are human,” Woody said Tuesday on ESPN’s “Get Up!” “That’s the human side you saw from Rob Gronkowski right there. When you talk about — he didn’t have any joy. I mean, we’re playing a game. If you can’t have fun playing a game because you’ve been battered and bruised, that speaks volumes to me.”

It’s refreshing to see how seriously Gronkowski is taking his well-being, as so many athletes subject themselves to future damage by playing until someone tears off their jersey. And aside from somber moments of revisiting the past, Gronk appeared to be recharged and refreshed. Should Gronk’s spirits remain high and a passion of the game is reignited, an NFL comeback very well could be in store.

Returning to the football field shouldn’t be a priority, but who wouldn’t want to see Gronk unleash a few more thunderous celebratory spikes?

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images