Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Any time a noteworthy athlete decides to retire, a chunk of the sports world without fail ponders if the decision will be a permanent one.

Look at Rob Gronkowski, for example. Almost immediately after the now-former New England Patriots star called it quits back in March, some folks mapped out when Gronk would return to the football field. In fact, one informed sports pundit believes it’s a virtual lock Gronkowski hasn’t caught his last pass from Tom Brady.

You’ll almost certainly see Andrew Luck receive similar treatment. The 29-year-old shockingly decided to hang ’em up Saturday after a roller-coaster seven seasons in the NFL. Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay seems to believe there’s at least a chance Luck will stage a comeback, but Tedy Bruschi can’t see it happening.

Things can change, but watching Andrew Luck speak at the podium I saw a player that was mentally and emotionally done with the game. I don’t see a comeback in the future. And the boos from Colts fans didn’t help. — Tedy Bruschi (@TedyBruschi) August 25, 2019

Bruschi probably is right. Luck made more than enough money after being taken as the No. 1 overall pick in 2012, which was further solidified after he and the Colts reportedly reached a financial settlement upon his retirement announcement. Luck also is incredibly bright and well-spoken, and he’ll likely succeed in whatever he elects to do next.

Luck doesn’t need football, and it’s clear it became more of a burden for him than a joy. He has his whole life ahead of him, and he’ll no longer have to deal with the stress of trying to not only rehab, but perform at a high level on an unforgiving platform.

So sure, Luck at times might miss certain parts of the gig. But given the horrors he’s dealt with in recent years, it’s tough to imagine the four-time Pro Bowl selection taking on a second act in the league.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas J. Russo/USA TODAY Sports Images