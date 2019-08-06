What exactly does Tom Brady’s new contract mean for his future with the New England Patriots?

It’s a tough question to answer, seeing as how the deal — which netted him an additional $8 million for this season while saving the Patriots $5.5 million in cap space — will void on the final day of the 2019 league year, making him a free agent. But Skip Bayless believes Brady’s approach to the whole situation is a reflection of the Patriots quarterback finding new ways to stay motivated as he enters his 20th NFL campaign at age 42.

Bayless explained Tuesday on FS1’s “Undisputed” how Brady’s drive remains him of Michael Jordan, arguably the greatest player in NBA history.

“What Tom Brady said (Monday) was so Tom Brady. It summed up everything Tom Brady,” Bayless said. “Because he just told you, ‘I don’t even want any security. I don’t want to work with a safety net like everybody else. I would prefer to do it this way.’ Because this way only motivates Tom Brady at age 42. And you know what it smacked of to me? It reminded me so much of my years around Michael Jeffrey Jordan in Chicago.

“That was the end of his prime run with the Bulls. He was constantly trying to trick himself into new motivations as he won his third championship, then it led to a fourth, fifth and sixth. Each year he needed a new motivation, so he often fictionalized feuds with various players who would say, ‘I don’t even know what he’s talking about. I didn’t mean that that way.’ And Michael would take it very personally: ‘I’m going to show you. I’m going to take it out on you.’ … This is classic Jordan-esque, Tom Brady saying, ‘I need motivation at age 42.’ … He’s talking about himself like he’s still a sixth-round draft pick trying to make the football team.”

Brady just told you I don't even want any security. I don't want to work with a safety net like everybody else. This way only motivates Brady at age 42. It reminded me so much of my years around Jordan in Chicago. Each year he needed a new motivation. More @Undisputed now on FS1 https://t.co/1ijM42vQTq — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 6, 2019

Brady has said before he’d like to play until he’s 45, which would mean he still has another three seasons to go after the 2019 campaign. Perhaps he’ll simply navigate year-to-year with his Patriots contract moving forward, ultimately riding off into the sunset having played for only one organization.

It’s fair to wonder about Brady’s future beyond this season, though, as this essentially is uncharted waters for a player who’s never played an NFL season in a contract year.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images