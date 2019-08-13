Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If it weren’t for someone named Mike Trout, Xander Bogaerts might be generating a little more buzz as a candidate for American League MVP.

The Boston Red Sox shortstop is enjoying one of the best years of his young career, batting .304 with 25 home runs and 88 RBI.

Among a crowded group of star shortstops in the American League, Bogaerts has stood out. So too has Francisco Lindor, whose Cleveland Indians are hosting the Sox for a three game set.

See how the two shortstops stack up in the “Red Sox First Pitch,” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images