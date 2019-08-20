Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Xander Bogaerts has quickly become one of the most feared hitters in Major League Baseball, but that doesn’t mean some pitchers don’t give him nightmares.

The Boston Red Sox shortstop appeared on the WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon on Tuesday afternoon and was asked about which pitcher he feared the most. His answer wasn’t Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander or even teammate Chris Sale.

“In spring training I got asked who might be the pitcher you fear the most or something like that and I said Jeff Samardzija,” Bogaerts said. “I haven’t faced him in awhile. I faced him a lot when he was with the White Sox.”

Bogaerts is 1-for-6 lifetime against Samardzija, but he hasn’t faced the San Francisco Giants righty since 2015, when the Aruban was just 22 years old. A lot has changed since then, as Bogaerts has a couple of All-Star appearances under his belt and is putting together an MVP-caliber season in 2019.

But still, there’s something about the former Notre Dame wide receiver-turned-pitcher that strikes fear into Bogaerts.

“When he’s been with the Giants now I haven’t seen him as much. They’re coming here soon, so hopefully I don’t have to face him. Jeff Samardzija, the way he throws it. he just looks at you like he doesn’t fear anything. Some people have different guys, I have Jeff Samardzija.”

