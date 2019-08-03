Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Yankee Stadium has been a house of horrors for the Boston Red Sox this year.

With their ugly 9-2 loss Saturday afternoon, the Red Sox fell to 1-6 on the season in the Bronx. And while the Sox — who have lost six straight — have a chance to get back on track Saturday evening in the nightcap of their doubleheader, Yankee Stadium has been a tough place to play for Boston, and the numbers show it.

